Pinduoduo (PDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDD opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

