Pinduoduo (PDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PDD opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $212.60.
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.