Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.93 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of PING traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,017. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

