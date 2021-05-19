Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $85,310.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00490641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00018036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.01221316 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,856,424 coins and its circulating supply is 427,595,988 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

