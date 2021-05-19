Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $312.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

