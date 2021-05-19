Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.07. 1,987,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,579,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pintec Technology worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

