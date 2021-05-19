Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

