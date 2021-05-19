Piper Sandler Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $310.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

