Piper Sandler Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $310.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.
HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
