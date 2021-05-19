Piper Sandler Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

