Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 603.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.52% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 33,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

