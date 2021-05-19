Pizza Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,367.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $5,367.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.71 or 0.03898833 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 114.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.