PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Hits $390,531.92

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $390,531.92 and approximately $10,241.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

