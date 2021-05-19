PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
