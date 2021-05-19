PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

