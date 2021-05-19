PlotX (PLOT) Price Down 41.4% This Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $2.76 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

