Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Shares Down 1.3%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 96,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 128,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

