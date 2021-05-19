Po.et Market Capitalization Hits $700,489.95 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $700,489.95 and approximately $533.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

