Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCOM. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

