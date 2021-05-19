Polkadot (DOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.81 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $28.06 or 0.00073365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $26.36 billion and approximately $9.81 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00184214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01168284 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01044560 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,074,748,324 coins and its circulating supply is 939,224,209 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.