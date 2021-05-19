Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 44.9% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

