Polkamon (PMON) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for about $8.22 or 0.00022083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkamon has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

