Populous Trading 57.2% Lower Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Populous has a market capitalization of $103.46 million and $6.47 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.