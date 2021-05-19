Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $304,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.