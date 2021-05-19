Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.14. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 91,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Insiders sold a total of 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.