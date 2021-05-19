PotCoin Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $14,929.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.85 or 0.06789361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $753.70 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.26 or 0.00521345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00166570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.00551121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00480166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00416731 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,184,862 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

