PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23,117.06

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23,117.06 and traded as low as $22,959.22. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,078.50, with a volume of 11,360 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24,048.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23,117.06.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.