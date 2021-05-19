PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

PSK traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

