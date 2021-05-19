PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$14.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) received a C$14.50 price objective from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

