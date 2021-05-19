PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSK. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. 519,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,669. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.