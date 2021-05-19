Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.08. 2,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

