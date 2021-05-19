Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $75.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $299.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

