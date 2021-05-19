Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Premier by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.