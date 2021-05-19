Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.78

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 5974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

