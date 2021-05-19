Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00487510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.