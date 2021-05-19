Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $174,314.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,280,252 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.