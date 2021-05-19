Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.