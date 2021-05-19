PRiVCY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a market cap of $119,642.97 and $762.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.