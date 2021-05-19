PRIZM Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005196 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,633,934 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

