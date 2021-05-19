Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 16,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 51,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Probe Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

