Project Inverse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151,924.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $1.12 million and $151,924.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

