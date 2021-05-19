Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Proofpoint worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.07.

Proofpoint stock opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

