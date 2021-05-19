Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $61.15 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and $438,539.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,350,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

