Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77. 24,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 88,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

