Proton Achieves Market Cap of $48.24 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.