Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

PRVB opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.