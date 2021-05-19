ProximaX Hits Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $227,627.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00320065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.01032011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00032816 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

