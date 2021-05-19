ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $67,902.42

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $67,902.42 and $404.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00523541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00018202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.50 or 0.01342481 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

