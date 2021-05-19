Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,296.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,046,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

