Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.75. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2,139 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.86.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
