Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.75. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2,139 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

