Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.94.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.