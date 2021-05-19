Pundi X[new] Hits One Day Volume of $81.54 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $384.68 million and approximately $81.54 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00314086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00178762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.01040263 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.